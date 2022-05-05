Commerce Department Announces Creation of National AI Advisory Committee

The Department of Commerce has unveiled an advisory panel to provide the federal government with insights into matters related to artificial intelligence and complement its work with partners abroad.

The National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee consists of 27 members and is administered by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the department said Wednesday.

Don Graves, deputy secretary of Commerce, said NAIAC recommendations would help the country come up with a roadmap for inclusive and responsible AI that will help achieve economic equity.

Laurie Locascio, director of NIST and undersecretary of Commerce for standards and technology, introduced the members of the advisory committee during its first meeting.

Miriam Vogel, chair of NAIAC, officially created the law enforcement and AI subcommittee, and joined Vice Chair James Manyika in leading a discussion with panel members over its future activities.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 4th Annual 2022 AI Summit this spring at the Hilton-McLean in Virginia to hear notable executive leaders within the GovCon sector talk about key AI advancements and development strategies.