US Chamber of Commerce Asks Lawmakers to Meet President’s Funding Request for TMF

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged the Senate and House Appropriations Committees to support federal information technology modernization efforts by exceeding or meeting the $300 million that the Biden administration requested for the Technology Modernization Fund in its fiscal year 2023 proposed budget.

The organization asked lawmakers through a May 6 letter “to provide flexibility to help ensure agencies can make progress on IT modernization, balanced with continued oversight from Congress to ensure accountability.”

The group cited the need for more funding to help federal agencies meet their cybersecurity goals and needs.

“Agencies are encouraged to either reprioritize funds internally or seek funding from alternative sources, such as the TMF. Additional funding should be made available for agencies that are just getting started on their zero trust journeys,” the letter reads.

The organization also called on Congress to come up with a new approach to improve cybersecurity, prioritize value, measure progress and streamline user experience with government platforms and services and back the approach with workforce training, enhanced partnerships, best-in-class tech adoption and assessment.

The letter was signed by Tom Quaadman, executive vice president for the Chamber Technology Engagement Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

In late April, nine industry group also made the same call to lawmakers to provide funding for TMF.