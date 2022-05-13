Biden Inks Legislation for National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Initiative

President Biden signed into law the now National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Act that would enable the Department of Homeland Security to collaborate with nonprofit entities on the development, modernization and hosting of cybersecurity training to support defense against and response to cybersecurity risks.

Sens. John Cornyn and Patrick Leahy said in a statement published Thursday the new law was aimed at securing critical infrastructure from cyber attacks and ensuring cyber preparedness.

DHS and the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium, which is composed of the University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, the University of Arkansas, the University of Memphis, Norwich University and other university-based training organizations, will partner to train first responders and officials from state and local governments on cybersecurity, support creation of information sharing programs and help expand state and local emergency plans with cybersecurity risk and incident prevention and response.

They will also provide technical assistance and host simulation exercises for the private industry and critical infrastructure owners and operators in addition to state and local governments.

“With this new law, DHS and NCPC will be able to work over multiple years to raise the cyber skills of those they help,” said Sen. Leahy.