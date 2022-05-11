Battelle Invests in STEM Education with Grant Program; CEO Lou Von Thaer Quoted

Battelle , a nonprofit science and technology company, has donated to create a series of extracurricular learning programs that encourage science, technology, engineering and math skills for students.

Offered via Battlelle’s STEM Grant Program, the 11 out-of-classroom initiatives are targeted toward students in central Ohio and are aimed to nurture a wave of up-and-coming, STEM-proficient young professionals, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said Wednesday.

Lou Von Thaer , CEO and president of Battelle, said the programs are designed to both stoke creativity and instill technical proficiency.

“We’re proud to support these community programs that extend STEM learning beyond the traditional classroom,” continued Baer, who is also a seven-time Wash100 Award winner.

Among the new or continuing batch of activities are a day dedicated to science experimentation and STEM career and education information for 100 middle school girls at Capital University; a Columbus Museum of Art-hosted program for students on break from school that nourishes creativity while fostering learning; and a curriculum at Highland Youth Garden that promotes STEM lessons at the outdoor agricultural center.

Additionally, Battelle’s STEM Grant Program will fund a program at the Clintonville/Beechwold Community Resources Center for students K-5 affectionately titled the Kids Club “Full STEAM Ahead” that features multi-disciplinary demonstrations to explicate STEM’s real-world applications.

Baer noted that the programs are intended to echo the work in which the company’s team of scientists and engineers is regularly immersed.

2022 marks the ninth year of Battelle’s investment in STEM education, with a proposed $500,000 for the latest programs. Throughout their near-decade of donations, the company has devoted over $4.8 million to the cause of students in STEM.

In March, Battelle conducted a survey of academics and government officials about pressing environmental concerns such as energy sources and paths for political action.