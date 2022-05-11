AFS Receives $175M NASA Contract for Crowdsourcing Support, Project Enhancement; Rod Adkins Quoted

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has awarded Accenture Federal Services (AFS) a three-year, $175 million contract to execute crowdsourcing and other crowd-based service delivery strategies.

Under the Open Innovation Services 2 multi-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, AFS will continue to assist NASA with identifying methodologies and collaborators through crowd-extraction tools in order to successfully complete projects, the company said Wednesday.

AFS Lead Technical Advisor to NASA Rod Adkins said that the crowd-sourcing technologies are able to consult “a network of best-fit industry leaders,” who AFS gathers and connects to federal agencies with a “back-log of challenges” that are uniquely suited to the problem-solvers’ expertise.

“We are thrilled to help NASA leverage innovative methodologies, including fit-for-purpose crowd-based challenges and competitions, to deliver its mission-critical products and services,” remarked Adkins.

The NOIS2 contract allows AFS to enable NASA to realize new endeavors with precision, equipping the agency with a broader range of resources and knowledge bases gained through the crowd-sourcing capabilities.

AFS’ latest win follows a series of large contracts for the company during 2022. In March, AFS landed a $199 million award from the Transportation Security Administration to modernize the department’s credentialing system .

Later the same month, the company won a $118 million contract to perform data management for the U.S. Department of State’s passport and visa network .