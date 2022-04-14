Ventech Solutions Nets Slew of ISO Certifications and High Marks from CMMI Institute; Kathy Dass Quoted

Healthcare data and technology services company Ventech Solutions has received high-placement evaluations from the CMMI Institute and the International Organization for Standardization.

The company said Thursday it gained a version 2.0 maturity level 3 appraisal in the development and services category from the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration program and a series of certifications validating its management systems from ISO.

“Achieving and maintaining the CMMI appraisals and ISO certifications ensure and reinforce that we are operating our business with practices that deliver a high level of efficiency, safety and security,” said Kathy Dass , senior vice president of delivery at Ventech Solutions.

Among the company’s pursuits recognized by ISO were its quality management systems, IT service management and information security management systems. The organization is widely viewed as the international judge of repute for high caliber management systems. Earning its approval instills faith in an enterprise’s ability to meet industry and customer needs.

CMMI is an assessment body that encourages continuous progress in the areas of quality, productivity, customer responsiveness and performance. It is utilized in order to gauge best practices in a given field.

Both ISO and CMMI take a close look at a company’s workflows and business behaviors in order to draw their conclusions. They weigh improvement over time and value a dedication to safety, giving preference to companies with consistent service delivery and secure information management.

“Our validated processes focus on quality, cost savings and compliance, key components that support our federal clients in moving their missions forward,” Dass added.