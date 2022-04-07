US, UK Militaries Agree to Cooperate More in Space

The U.S Space Command has signed a memorandum of agreement with its U.K. counterpart to increase their collaborative military efforts in space.

USSPACECOM said Wednesday it will work with the U.K. Space Command on improving information sharing, synchronizing space requirements and identifying potential joint initiatives under the non-legally binding framework.

The efforts are aimed at securing operational freedom in space and enhancing resource use and mission assurance and resilience in the domain outside Earth.

Gen. James Dickinson, commander of USSPACECOM, and Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey, commander of UKSpaceCom, inked the deal during the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The MOU followed a statement of intent from the Department of Defense and the Ministry of Defence in December.