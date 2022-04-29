US, Global Partners Announce Declaration for the Future of the Internet

The U.S. and 60 international partners unveiled a declaration aimed at pursuing a positive vision for the internet and digital technologies.

The principles of the Declaration for the Future of the Internet include commitments to safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms of all people; promoting a global internet that advances the free flow of information; advancing affordable and inclusive connectivity in order for people to benefit from the digital economy, the White House said Thursday.

Other commitments are promoting trust in the global digital ecosystem and strengthening the multistakeholder approach to governance to facilitate the operations of the internet.

The declaration also reaffirms a single internet worldwide that advances privacy and fosters competition.