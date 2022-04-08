SBA Launches Inaugural America’s Seed Fund Expo Competition

The Small Business Administration is looking for start-ups with technology developed through the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to join its inaugural competition.

SBA said Friday it will accept applications from small businesses until April 22 to attend America’s Seed Fund Startup Expo that will take place virtually on May 25.

In the competition guidelines, the SBA Office of Investment and Innovation said it will select up to 12 start-ups supported by America’s Seed Fund to join the competition and connect with the resources they need to compete in the global marketplace.

The competition will showcase research and development projects focused on areas including agriculture technology, climate and energy, supply chain resiliency and national security.

“With the launch of SBA’s first America’s Seed Fund Expo, we will showcase exceptional entrepreneurs who have leveraged federal R&D funding in key industries and highlight the resources to advance these game-changing innovations right here in America,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.