OMB Seeks to Strengthen ‘Made in America’ Requirements With New Guidance

The Office of Management and Budget has released new guidance meant to help federal agencies implement the “Build America, Buy America” provisions of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The guidance document will help agencies ensure that programs are covered by Made in America conditions for construction materials, iron and steel and manufactured products, Made in America Director Celeste Drake wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

Drake said OMB expects the guidance to help agencies transition to new policies; come up with transparent processes for considering waiver requests; apply policies to help manufacturers and grant recipients understand new procedures; and use waivers as a strategic measure toward greater domestic sourcing.

The document offers direction for determining U.S.-made construction materials.

Drake noted that implementing the law’s provisions will help strengthen the U.S. industrial base and supply chains, drive investments and support job creation, U.S. companies and workers.