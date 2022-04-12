NGA Seeks Market Info on Expertise, Support Services Under SABER II Contract

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency asks industry for market information on technical expertise that can support NGA’s Geoint Services Enterprise Services Development Corps division.

NGA said Monday in a SAM.gov notice it wants to determine the interest of contractors in helping the DevCorps division implement, integrate and augment mission-critical functions and capabilities under the Software Aqua Badge Engineering Resources II contract vehicle.

DevCorps uses Agile methodology to deliver software development capabilities that meet interoperability, accessibility and ease-of-use requirements.

The division will work with NGA’s internal program offices and customers to deliver capabilities through the SABER II contract vehicle. Capabilities resulting from DevCorps efforts support automation, analytical workflow and data services across NGA’s enterprise.

Work under the future SABER II contract would primarily take place in St. Louis and Arnold, Missouri, from July 2023 to July 2027, if all options are exercised. Interested parties may send responses through May 25th.