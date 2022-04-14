Col. Victor Argobright: Navy Program Office Eyes Unmanned Logistics Tech Market

The Navy and Marine Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office has been conducting market research to identify available systems from the commercial sector that can support logistics operations.

Naval Air Systems Command said Wednesday the office, also known as PMA-263, sought information on unmanned logistics platforms in the past few months in a push to accelerate warfighter capability deployment.

“The market is shifting rapidly and we are focused on getting emerging capabilities into the hands of the warfighter,” Col. Victor Argobright, program manager for STUAS, said at a Navy League symposium.

“That may mean shorter procurement intervals and regular evaluation of what is available in the industry.”

PMA-263 is set to conduct an extended user evaluation of a cargo delivery drone for U.S. Marines under the Tactical Resupply UAS effort.

The office also partnered with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division to attract private sector participants to the ship-based Blue Water UAS program and asked for industry input on the availability of a medium system designed to handle more than 300 pounds of cargo while flying at a speed of 55 nautical miles.