Christopher Maier, Gen. Richard Clarke Unveil Special Operations Force Vision and Strategy

Christopher Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, and Army Gen. Richard Clarke, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, have released an updated vision and strategy to guide the special operations forces amid the evolving security environment, DOD News reported Monday.

“The updated Special Operations Force Vision and Strategy reflects our overarching strategic guidance to the enterprise, highlighting force modernization, force employment, development and design, and helps ensure forces are postured to support the National Defense Strategy,” Maier said in a statement.

The vision statement cites SOF’s core values: honor; courage; excellence; creativity; and respect. It also outlines the characteristics of SOF, responsibilities and plans for the future, including the force’s aim to evolve into a resilient enterprise that can conduct integrated special operations across all domains.

“Special Operations Forces’ full range of core activities, tailored capabilities and deep partnerships provide critical options for campaigning to bolster deterrence,” Clarke said in a statement. “These documents underpin our efforts to build enduring advantage.”

The SOF strategy seeks to create a 10-year framework of strategic aims, resources and strategic efforts to establish “strategic and assymetric advantages” for the U.S. in integrated deterrence, conflict and crisis.

Strategic aims include conducting operations, investments and activities to support priority missions and modernizing SOF concepts, doctrine and capabilities to maximize value to the Joint Force.

The document classifies strategic efforts into five categories: competing and winning for the country; innovating for future threats; preserving and growing readiness; advancing partnerships; and strengthening the force and family.