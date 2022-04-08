House Panel OKs Federal Contracting for Peace and Security Act

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has passed a bill that would prohibit the federal government from doing business with companies that continue to operate in Russia during the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House panel, proposed the Federal Contracting for Peace and Security Act, which would require agencies to terminate existing contracts with such companies and make exceptions for contracts or operations that meet basic human needs, the House panel said Thursday.

The measure would also make exceptions for information exchange, journalistic activities and for companies pursuing efforts to stop business operations in Russia.

Maloney said she is proud that the House committee approved the bill that was introduced in response to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s plea to help put an end to the Russian invasion.