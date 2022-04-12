Former National Lab Physicist Marvin Adams Sworn in as NNSA Deputy Administrator; Jill Hruby Quoted

Marvin Adams, formerly a physicist for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, has been sworn in as deputy administrator for defense programs of the National Nuclear Security Administration, following his confirmation by the Senate on April 7th.

He will oversee NNSA’s mission to maintain the safety, effectiveness and reliability of the country’s nuclear deterrent, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Adams most recently taught nuclear engineering and led national laboratory mission support at the Texas A&M University System.

He also held advisory, committee and panel roles for U.S. Strategic Command, the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and Lawrence Livermore and Los Alamos national laboratories.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm virtually swore Adams into his new role at NNSA.

“NNSA’s science-based stockpile stewardship activities are an immense responsibility and span a wide range of expertise, from the design and engineering of warhead life extensions to supercomputing for weapons simulations to reinvigorating infrastructure,” said Jill Hruby, DOE undersecretary for nuclear security and NNSA Administrator.

“I’m confident Marv will help us deliver on our mission with the urgency we need,” Hruby added.