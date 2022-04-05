DISA Ends Defense Enterprise Email to Accommodate Microsoft 365; Rodney Saxon Quoted

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is shutting down its Defense Enterprise Email after approximately a decade of activity, in favor of Microsoft 365 and Teams.

The upgrade brings cloud computing technology to accommodate secure messaging, document sharing, accountability, presence monitoring and scalability for the Department of Defense’s emailing system, DISA said Monday.

Rodney Saxon, chief of DOD’s enterprise email and enterprise messaging branch, is now migrating 1.7 million users to Microsoft 365 tenants. He said the upgrade brings a robust server and larger mail storage.

Saxon noted that DISA joint tenants will retain access to the mail.mil domain as the Global Address List remains.

“Army and others get a different address when they move to their own tenant,” he added.