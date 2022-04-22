DHS Releases iOS-Based Geospatial Mapping Tool

The Department of Homeland Security has released a mobile application built to help emergency response, law enforcement and military personnel view location data and communicate with each other when they perform public safety missions.

DHS’ science and technology directorate said Wednesday it funded the development of the Team Awareness Kit for iOS devices through a contract with Pennsylvania-based technology company Syzygy Integration.

The Air Force Research Laboratory originally developed the digital tool to support coordination and collaboration among first responders in the event of a critical situation.

DHS S&T deployed the Android version of the geospatial mapping technology in November 2017. Users of the initial app has performed missions such as hurricane relief, firefighting and national security operations, the directorate added.