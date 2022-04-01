DCSA Promotes Clay Socha to Full-Time Contracting Activity Head

Clay Socha, acting head of contracting activity at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency since August 2021, has been appointed to the position on a full-time basis.

He played a key role in the transition of National Background Investigations Bureau operations to DCSA and oversaw the integration of contract portfolios into the agency, Nicole Evans, deputy chief acquisition officer at the Department of the Treasury, said in a congratulatory post on LinkedIn.

Socha served as director of the NBIB Administrative Contracting Office for two years before he joined DCSA in October 2019, when the Office of Personnel Management and the Department of Defense completed the realignment of government background investigations activity with DCSA.

Prior to NBIB, he worked at Army Contracting Command as supervisory contract specialist and team chief.

His promotion at DCSA comes as the agency is moving data from the National Industrial Security System and the Defense Information System for Security to the federal government’s consolidated personnel vetting information technology.