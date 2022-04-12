CISA Seeks Chief Information Security Officer

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security has begun its search for a chief information security officer that will help establish and maintain a data security and risk management program.

The CISO will directly report to CISA’s chief information officer and oversee the agency’s security operations center, security architecture and incident response efforts, according to a USAJobs notice posted Thursday.

Other responsibilities are directing cyber leaders and teams to meet compliance requirements in accordance with CISA’s core values and principles, oversee agency finances and mitigate cybersecurity risks; assisting the CIO and other senior officials at DHS with decision-making and measures related to various data security priorities; and developing incident response and investigation processes and procedures.

CISA is looking for potential candidates with a comprehensive understanding of emerging cyber issues, threat landscape and supply chain risks and have experience in evolving cyber defense capabilities to quickly address changes in the threat landscape.

The agency will accept applications through May 7th.