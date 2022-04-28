Army CIO Raj Iyer on Cybersecurity Executive Order, Commercial Cloud

Raj Iyer, chief information officer of the U.S. Army and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said the cybersecurity executive order signed in May 2021 has helped drive digital security, Signal Magazine reported Wednesday.

“I think for the first time, with the White House order, that recognized there was a connection between moving to the cloud and cybersecurity,” Iyer said at a conference Wednesday.

“That doesn’t mean just moving to cloud makes you somehow automatically more secure. You still have to make sure that you build in the right cybersecurity controls even into a cloud environment, but when done right, the cloud is inherently a lot more secure and resilient than any of our on-premises computing,” he added.

He cited how the EO recognizes information technology and operational technology as part of the attack surface and shared his thoughts on commercial cloud and Army-related Risk Management Framework.

Iyer discussed some of the challenges facing the military branch when it comes to specific cybersecurity roles and highlighted the need for clarity regarding cyber-related responsibilities in relation to Title 40 and Title 44.

