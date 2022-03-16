White House Announces Execs to Lead President’s Management Agenda; Jason Miller Quoted

The White House has appointed nine government executives to lead the three priority areas under the President’s Management Agenda: workforce empowerment, federal services delivery and government business management.

These executives, known as priority area leads, will provide expertise and capabilities from their respective agencies to support the PMA mission, the Office of Management and Budget said Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce the leaders of each of the three PMA Priority Areas—who will serve as the key executives responsible for driving forward these three priorities across the federal government,” said Jason Miller, OMB’s deputy director for management.

The appointed executives and their respective priority areas are:

Priority Area 1 – Strengthening and Empowering the Workforce

Julie Su, deputy secretary of the Department of Labor

Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of Department of Defense

Kiran Ahuja, director of the Office of Personnel Management



Priority Area 2 – Delivering Excellent, Equitable and Secure Federal Services and Customer Experience

Donald Remy, deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs

Jewel Bronaugh, deputy secretary of the Department of Agriculture

Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration

Priority Area 3 – Managing the Business of Government to Build Back Better

Andrea Palm, deputy secretary of Health and Human Services

Don Graves, deputy secretary of Commerce

John Tien, deputy secretary of Homeland Security