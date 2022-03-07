Vice Adm. Carl Chebi: Navy Needs Industry to Meet Integrated Tech Needs

Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, who leads Naval Air Systems Command, said at an event that government-industry collaboration is critical to addressing the Department of the Navy’s technology needs at an affordable cost.

Chebi talked about DON’s integrated capability requirements with other Navy officials at a panel discussion on Friday titled “One Team One Fight—Delivering the Warfighting Capability the Fleet Needs to Win, at a Cost We Can Afford,” NAVAIR said Friday.

The vice admiral said the fleet is now interested in integrated warfighting capabilities instead of single, disparate weapons, networks or platforms. These integrated capabilities should foster naval partnerships with systems commands, multiple programs, other service branches and industry companies, Chebi said.

He also noted that the Navy has additionally prioritized supplying the naval workforce with modern tools for hardware and software development.

NAVAIR Deputy Commander Tom Rudowsky; Steve Cricchi, executive director of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division; Dan Carreno, executive director of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division; and Roy Harris, Fleet Readiness Centers deputy commander, also spoke at the event.