VA Issues Report on Asset, Infrastructure as Department Aims for Improvement; Denis McDonough Quoted

The Department of Veterans Affairs has published a report that reviews VA’s assets and infrastructure as part of the VA MISSION Act. The department publishes the AIR report in the Federal Register and delivers the document to Congress as mandated by law.

VA said Monday its Asset and Infrastructure Review features recommendations that aim to improve how the department’s infrastructure addresses veterans’ health care needs and meets modern design standards.

A commission dedicated to AIR will host public hearings before providing its own recommendations to President Joe Biden for further assessment next year.

“VA came to these recommendations by asking ourselves one question above all else: what’s best for the Veterans we serve?” said Denis McDonough, secretary of veterans affairs.