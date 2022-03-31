Secret Service Appoints Ron Green Cyber Investigation Advisory Board Chair

The U.S. Secret Service has named Ron Green, chief security officer of payment technology company Mastercard, chairman of the agency’s Cyber Investigation Advisory Board (CIAB).

He will lead the 16-member group composed of government, industry and academic representatives who advise the Secret Service on efforts to investigate criminal activity in the cyber domain, the agency said Wednesday.

The advisory group also works to help federal law enforcement personnel explore technology, policy trends and opportunities to update mission priorities.

Green is a former U.S. Army officer and Secret Agent special agent with experience in fraud investigations. He was trained to conduct electronic evidence analysis and seizure procedures during his previous work at the agency.

Inn his current role at Mastercard, he is responsible for ensuring the security and safety of the company’s global financial network.

He also serves as a board member at Sailpoint Technologies, chairman of the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council and vice chair of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee.