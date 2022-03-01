Former Tyler Technologies Exec Oliver Wise to Join Commerce Department as Chief Data Officer

Oliver Wise, formerly director of recovery solutions at software company Tyler Technologies, will join the Department of Commerce on March 14 as chief data officer.

Wise said Saturday in a LinkedIn post he will be responsible for executing the department’s data strategy to support evidence-based decision-making processes and align information resources across the organization.

He will succeed former interim Commerce Department CDO Thomas Beach and be based in the Office of the Undersecretary of Economic Affairs in Washington, D.C.

His career also includes time at Socrata, which Tyler Technologies acquired in April 2018, the New Orleans Office of Performance and Accountability, RAND Corp. and the New York-based Citizens Budget Commission.