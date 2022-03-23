Navy Warfare Center Adopts Cisco Next-Generation Firewall to Support Telework

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division has adopted a next-generation virtual private connection from Cisco to safeguard remote research and development projects from cyber threats.

NSWC PCD said Monday the Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewall will replace the legacy Adaptive Security Appliances system and support telework for the warfare center’s research, development, test and evaluation network.

The firewall establishes an advanced network connection security that allows NAVSEA to continue work on research and development projects and programs from remote locations.

“Whether the capability is needed on-site or via teleworking, providing reliable RDT&E network access bodes well in supporting efforts across various labs because not every lab or research project works/runs eight to five operations,” said Robert Ludwig, network enterprise architect at NSWC PCD.

The warfare center works to research and develop technologies designed to support mine warfare, naval special warfare, amphibious and expeditionary maneuver warfare and other missions.

NSWC PCD is the first Naval Sea Systems Command warfare center to adopt the Cisco Firepower NGFW, which features breach protection, automated threat data sharing and network visibility capabilities.