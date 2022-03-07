Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

McAleese’s FY2023 Defense Programs Conference to Feature Gen. Jay Raymond, Frank Kendall on March 9th

On March 9, McAleese and Associates, a consulting and legal firm specializing in military and defense contracts and acquisitions, will host its 13th Annual “FY2023 Defense Programs” Conference, which brings together prominent Department of Defense leaders to discuss DOD priorities for this year, next year and beyond.

Visit McAleese.com to view the full schedule of events and register for the 13th Annual “FY2023 Defense Programs” Conference on March 9.

The conference, held in Washington, D.C., opens with Ltg. Neil Thurgood, the U.S. Army’s director for Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, followed by a day-long program of distinguished officials from the DOD.

Among the roster of high-ranking Defense Department executives, notable speakers include:

 

The conference kicks off with a virtual panel briefing streaming on McAleese.com on March 8. The discussion will feature Wash100 Award winners Heidi Shyu, the Defense Department’s undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, and Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, along with Anthony Cotton, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command. 

“I have attended and enjoyed this event multiple times,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO and founder of Executive Mosaic. “McAleese hosts an impressive speaker line up and an equally impressive attendance list of key DoD contacts of consequence.”

Jim McAleese, principal and founder of McAleese and Associates, previous Wash100 Award winner and GovCon Expert, has been described by Garrettson as an executive and leader who “puts the ‘Master’ in ‘Master of Ceremonies.’”

Ltg. Neil Thurgood will also serve as the keynote speaker for the upcoming Hypersonics Forum hosted by ExecutiveBiz Events on Apr. 19. Click here to register.

