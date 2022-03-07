McAleese’s FY2023 Defense Programs Conference to Feature Gen. Jay Raymond, Frank Kendall on March 9th

On March 9, McAleese and Associates , a consulting and legal firm specializing in military and defense contracts and acquisitions, will host its 13th Annual “FY2023 Defense Programs” Conference , which brings together prominent Department of Defense leaders to discuss DOD priorities for this year, next year and beyond.

The conference, held in Washington, D.C., opens with Ltg. Neil Thurgood , the U.S. Army’s director for Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, followed by a day-long program of distinguished officials from the DOD.

Among the roster of high-ranking Defense Department executives, notable speakers include:

Gen. Jay Raymond, chief of space operations for the Space Force and 2022 Wash100 Award recipient

Frank Kendall, secretary of the Air Force and previous Wash100 awardee

Christine Wormuth, secretary of the Army

Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy

The conference kicks off with a virtual panel briefing streaming on McAleese.com on March 8. The discussion will feature Wash100 Award winners Heidi Shyu , the Defense Department’s undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, and Derek Tournear , director of the Space Development Agency, along with Anthony Cotton , commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command.

“I have attended and enjoyed this event multiple times,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO and founder of Executive Mosaic. “McAleese hosts an impressive speaker line up and an equally impressive attendance list of key DoD contacts of consequence.”

Jim McAleese , principal and founder of McAleese and Associates, previous Wash100 Award winner and GovCon Expert , has been described by Garrettson as an executive and leader who “puts the ‘Master’ in ‘Master of Ceremonies.’”

