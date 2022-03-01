Maj. Gen. Tony Potts to Succeed Maj. Gen. Rob Collins as Army’s Program Executive Officer for C3T

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rob Collins, program executive officer for command, control and communications-tactical, will move to the Pentagon in the summer to assume the role of deputy of acquisition and systems management at the office of the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology.

Maj. Gen. Tony Potts, head of PEO Soldier at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, will succeed Collins as PEO C3T and oversee the modernization of the Army’s network, the service branch said Monday.

Maj. Gen. Rob Collins

Prior to PEO C3T, Collins served as PEO for intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors. He also held the roles of assistant PEO IEW&S, project manager for Distributed Common Ground System-Army and Department of the Army systems coordinator for Tactical Army Communications systems.

Potts has been serving as head of PEO Soldier since January 2018. He previously served as deputy commanding general for Army Research, Development and Engineering Command, senior commander for the service’s Natick Soldier Systems Center and deputy for acquisition and systems management for PEO Missiles and Space.