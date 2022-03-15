LMI, JAIC Reach Agreement for Data Management Council and Assistance; VP Kristen Cheman Quoted

LMI has entered into a basic ordering agreement with the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to offer artificial intelligence-related data management and analytic services.

Work under the agreement is designed to boost and strengthen implementation of AI while assisting the department in navigating how to best gather and input data for AI applications , the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based consultancy said Monday.

Kristen Cheman , vice president of digital and analytical solutions at LMI, shared that the company’s team is “thrilled for the opportunity to help the DoD meet their goals of AI maturation, adoption, and sustainment.”

LMI will be collaborating with the JAIC as well as combatant commands to address the various military branches’ AI needs and select fitting places for AI integration.

Cheman said she feels LMI is prepared for their new assignment due to the company’s prioritization of data readiness strategies such as “enterprise data management and synthetic data generation.”

She also noted the consultancy’s “partnerships within the AI software industry, our academic partnerships within the LMI Research Institute, and our staff of over 500 data engineers, data scientists, and developers” as crucial to their role in the agreement.

LMI’s track record in various data pursuits also primes it for the task at hand. Their specialties include data engineering, data integration, data collection and curation, as well as database design and development, data science and project and outreach program management.

The basic ordering agreement is a function of the JAIC Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development Program.