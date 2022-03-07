Hawk Carlisle to Step Down as NDIA President & CEO; Arnold Punaro Quoted

Herbert “Hawk” Carlisle, a retired Air Force general, plans to step down from his dual role as president and chief executive officer of the National Defense Industrial Association, once the trade group identifies his successor.

NDIA said Friday its executive committee is working with Russell Reynolds Associates in efforts to find the most qualified candidate who can serve as the association’s next leader by April 1.

Carlisle has led NDIA since June 15, 2017 and was in charge of Air Combat Command at Langley AF Base in Virginia prior to his retirement from the military. The 39-year Air Force veteran logged more than 3,600 flying hours as a command pilot.

“His strong leadership helped grow our membership and further the strategic dialogue between the defense community and the legislative and executive branches even during COVID restrictions, when in-person events were canceled,” said Arnold Punaro, chair of the NDIA’s board of directors and a previous Wash100 Award winner.