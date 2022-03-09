Guidehouse Elevates Lisa Frantzis to Lead Renewables, Hydrogen and eMobility Business; Jan Vrins Quoted

Energy consultant Lisa Frantzis is evolving her position at Guidehouse to take on leadership of the company’s business for renewables, hydrogen and eMobility services.

In her new role at Guidehouse’s Energy, Sustainability and Infrastructure arm, Frantzis will leverage her over four decades of experience tackling decarbonization pathways , new technologies, regulatory shifts and market strategies, the company said Wednesday.

Jan Vrins , head of the ES&I segment at Guidehouse, said that Frantzis brings to the table, “vast experience in clean energy policy, technology development, and implementation.”

“[Frantzis] further enhances Guidehouse’s capabilities and experience helping our clients navigate the energy transition,” Vrins continued.

Frantzis has contributed in some capacity at Guidehouse for the last 20 years. Her career includes work assisting companies select renewable and clean energy integration options and partnering with international governments to identify energy programs. In addition, she has collaborated with energy manufacturers to help develop business plans.

Her most recent full-time role was as senior managing director of Advanced Energy Economy, where she presided over the utility business model and was tasked with growing market outreach for reformed energy sources like renewables, electric vehicles, fuel cells and more.

In December 2021, Frantzis was appointed to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Electricity Advisory Committee. She has also been an ambassador for the Clean Energy Education & Empowerment Initiative for seven years and board member of the Northeast Clean Energy Council for 11 years.

Frantzis observed that the energy market is moving toward a cross-pollinating relationship between government, utilities and commercial entities.

“Innovation is transforming the sector quickly and Guidehouse is at the forefront of helping clients navigate the opportunities and challenges that come along with these changes,” Frantzis shared, adding she is excited to be a part of the team.