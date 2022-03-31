GSA, Kessel Run Develop Capability for Cloud Hosting Platform; Dave Zvenyach Quoted

The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Technology Transformation Services (TTS) and the U.S. Air Force’s Kessel Run software development unit have partnered to develop a capability that allows a cloud hosting platform to support up to 100 million users per hour as part of efforts to improve customer experience and digital capabilities.

“The capability developed as a result of this partnership is another milestone in our efforts to improve digital service delivery and ensure an effective, equitable, and secure digital infrastructure for the public,” Dave Zvenyach, director of TTS at GSA, said in a statement published Wednesday.

TTS collaborated with Kessel Run over a period of 10 days to increase the capacity of the cloud.gov platform in handling agency applications and hosting up to 100 million post requests per hour. The Bowcaster team from Kessel Run provided penetration testing, load testing and other services to enable the platform to handle sharp increases in usage.

Lindsay Young, acting director of Cloud.gov, said the new capabilities could enable the website to meet emergency needs and seasonal demand.