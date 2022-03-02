GSA Introduces 25 New Presidential Innovation Fellows; GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration has announced the 25 technology and corporate leaders selected for the 2022 class of Presidential Innovation Fellows and the addition of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the PIF program.

The new class of fellows will work at 14 agencies for a year to help improve the way the government delivers services to citizens and serve as strategic advisers to assist agencies in modernizing technology capabilities, GSA said Monday.

The 2022 fellows will bring to the agencies their expertise in various areas such as engineering, data science, artificial intelligence, change management, customer experience and digital strategy. They will also work on several projects, including Federal Data Strategy development and implementation and modernization of public health data systems.

“We’re thrilled to have these experienced professionals coming to us from private industry who want to do a year-long tour in public service, helping the government uncover new and better ways to deliver for taxpayers,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

The PIF program is under GSA’s Technology Transformation Services and was established by the White House Office of Science and Technology in 2012. As of February, the program has recruited over 200 fellows to help advance innovation in more than 40 agencies.

The 2022 fellows and their agency partners are:

Abby Nydam, Executive Office of the President

Altin Ilirjani, CDC

Andrea Levy, FEMA

April Chen, EOP

Awalin Sopan, Small Business Association

Becky Slogeris, Department of Justice

Bennett Gebken, U.S. Agency for International Development

Cen Liu, Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services

Charles Borges, CDC

Daniel Jason, CDC

Emilia Ndely-Ogundipe, Department of Labor

Ha-Hoa Hamano, NASA

James Villarrubia, NASA

Jay Davis, Department of Transportation

Jeff Lee, GSA

Jim Rymarcsuk, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Karin Underwood, EOP

Kevin Luo, FEMA

Olivia Zhu, Office of Management and Budget

Pamela Jennings, DOT

Peter Marks, GSA

Renata Phillippi, Department of Veterans Affairs – Veterans Experience Office

Ryan Harrison, CDC

Stefany Holguin, VA

Varoon Mathur, VA