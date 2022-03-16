Gen. Kenneth McKenzie: US Likely to Supply Egypt With F-15 Jets

Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said he believes the U.S. will provide Egypt with F-15 fighter jets, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

“In the case of Egypt, I think we have good news in that we’re going to provide them with F-15s,” McKenzie told Senate Armed Services Committee members Tuesday.

His statement comes ahead of the issuance of public notifications by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency with regard to foreign military sales.

In 2013, the State Department ceased pending sales of fighter jets, helicopters, anti-ship missiles and tank components to Egypt to reflect U.S. displeasure over human rights violations as a result of a military coup.

Gen. Stephen Townsend, head of U.S. Africa Command, joined McKenzie during a hearing before the Senate panel about their areas of responsibility.