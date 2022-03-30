Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

DOE Argonne Lab Stands up 2 Organizations Focused on Decarbonization

1 min read

The Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory has established a pair of new research organizations dedicated to developing safe nuclear and clean energy technologies.

The Nuclear Technologies and National Security directorate will focus on safe nuclear energy systems that can support decarbonization, Argonne said Tuesday.

Argonne Associate Laboratory Director Kirsten Laurin-Kovitz will lead the NTNS directorate, which will also work on improving the resiliency of critical infrastructure to both natural and manmade hazards.

The second organization, known as the Advanced Energy Technologies directorate, will address decarbonization challenges that impact generating, storing and distributing energy.

Under the leadership of Associate Laboratory Director Suresh Sunderrajan, the AET directorate will also tackle decarbonization projects applicable to buildings, transportation systems and energy material production. DOE’s new Undersecretary for Infrastructure Office will work with AET to pursue decarbonization goals.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in