DOE Argonne Lab Stands up 2 Organizations Focused on Decarbonization

The Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory has established a pair of new research organizations dedicated to developing safe nuclear and clean energy technologies.

The Nuclear Technologies and National Security directorate will focus on safe nuclear energy systems that can support decarbonization, Argonne said Tuesday.

Argonne Associate Laboratory Director Kirsten Laurin-Kovitz will lead the NTNS directorate, which will also work on improving the resiliency of critical infrastructure to both natural and manmade hazards.

The second organization, known as the Advanced Energy Technologies directorate, will address decarbonization challenges that impact generating, storing and distributing energy.

Under the leadership of Associate Laboratory Director Suresh Sunderrajan, the AET directorate will also tackle decarbonization projects applicable to buildings, transportation systems and energy material production. DOE’s new Undersecretary for Infrastructure Office will work with AET to pursue decarbonization goals.