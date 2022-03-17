Congressional Defense Panels Name 8 Members to Strategic Posture Commission

Leaders of House and Senate Armed Services Committees have named eight government, industry and academic experts to a 12-member commission that will review the U.S. strategic posture and nuclear weapons policy and assess threats facing the country.

The Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States should submit its final report to the executive branch and Congress by Dec. 31, in accordance with the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, the Senate panel said Wednesday.

The new members of the commission include Madelyn Creedon, research professor of international affairs and chair of the nuclear security working group at the George Washington University; John Hyten, a retired U.S. Air Force general and former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Rose Gottemoeller, Steven C. Hazy lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies; and Leonor Tomero, former deputy assistant secretary for nuclear and missile defense policy at the Department of Defense.

Other appointees to the commission are Jon Kyl, former senator and congressman; Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, director for strategic programs at Westinghouse Government Services; and Hudson Institute Senior Fellows Rebeccah Heinrichs and Marshall Billingslea.

SASC Chairman Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., selected Creedon and Hyten and Ranking Member Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., appointed Kyl and Gordon-Hagerty to the commission. HASC Chairman Adam Smith, D-Calif., selected Gottemoeller and Tomero, while and HASC Ranking Member Mike Rogers, R-Ala., named Billingslea and Heinrichs to the panel.

Rogers and Hyten are previous Wash100 Award recipients.