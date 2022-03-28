Billy Nolen to Head FAA on Acting Basis

Billy Nolen, associate administrator for aviation safety at the Federal Aviation Administration, will assume leadership of the agency on an acting basis after Steve Dickson steps down from the administrator’s role on March 31st.

He will step in as the White House looks for a permanent replacement for Dickson, who has led FAA since August 2019 and announced his departure plans in February, the agency said Saturday.

Nolen assumed his current full-time position in January and supervises more than 7,600 personnel who support aviation safety initiatives.

Prior to joining FAA, he worked as vice president for safety, security and quality for WestJet Airlines in Canada. His industry career also included leadership roles at Qantas Airways, Airlines for America, American Airlines.

He also served as an aircraft pilot and safety officer in the U.S. Army. FAA tasked Deputy Administrator Bradley Mims to take on expanded responsibilities during the interim period to help oversee the agency workforce and domestic airports.