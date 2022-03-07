Bill Streilein Named Chief Technology Officer for JAIC

Bill Streilein, formerly principal staff of the biotechnology and human systems division at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, has joined the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center as chief technology officer.

He succeeds Nand Mulchandani, a technologist and serial entrepreneur who joined JAIC in 2019, the center said in a LinkedIn post.

In his previous role at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Streilein used his leadership and technical experience to advance the application of machine learning and AI to address national challenges in health, biosecurity and human performance.

He spent more than two decades at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, where he also served as head of the cyber analytics and decisions group and focused his research on cybersecurity, computer vision and passive network, among other areas.

