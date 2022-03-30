Army, MDA Evaluates Integrated THAAD, PAC-3 Missile Interception Capability; Vice Adm. Jon Hill Quoted

The U.S. Army and the Missile Defense Agency recently tested the integrated capabilities Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and an advanced Patriot interceptor variant at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The tests saw the first live fire use of a software build that allowed THAAD to launch and control two Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhanced interceptors toward a target, MDA said Tuesday.

By launching through the weapon system, Army officials could send PAC-3 MSE to a trajectory with longer fly-out times to cover and protect a larger area from missile threats.

“The integration of the PAC-3 MSE interceptor into the THAAD weapon system provides the combatant commands and soldiers on the ground the capability to use the right missile for the right threat at the right time,” explained Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of MDA.

Both THAAD and PAC-3 MSE interceptors are built by defense contractor Lockheed Martin.