Air Education & Training Command Plans $195M IDIQ Contract for Small Businesses

A U.S. Air Force command has issued a request for proposals to the small business community for a $194.5 multiple-award contract opportunity to train military aircraft operators and maintainers.

The Air Education and Training Command plans to host a virtual preproposal conference on March 16 to discuss the potential 10-year acquisition program with interested offerors, according to a solicitation notice posted on SAM.gov.

AETC said the upcoming program will cover flight and simulator training for commercial off-the-shelf airframes and multi-engine pilot, instrument rating, recurrent training and basic and operational maintenance courses at locations worldwide to be determined on individual task orders.

