White House Unveils 2022 Plans to Strengthen Supply Chains, Manufacturing

The White House has announced several actions it plans to carry out in 2022 to further build up domestic manufacturing, supply chains and workforce.

The Biden administration grouped the measures into two major actions and these are putting the U.S. economy on a course toward long-term resilience across critical supply chains and institutionalizing supply chain resilience throughout the federal government.

To institutionalize supply chain resilience, specific actions include fully establishing the Defense Production Act Investment Program to build and broaden the health resources industrial base; bolstering U.S. manufacturing of critical goods through new reforms under the Buy American Act; and strengthening clean energy manufacturing through the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In February 2021, President Biden signed an executive order to strengthen the resilience of U.S. supply chains. In accordance with the EO, the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce, Energy, Agriculture, Health and Human Services and Transportation published reports that identify challenges in critical supply chains and offer recommendations to address such challenges.

DOD’s report, for instance, provided an assessment of four focus areas: kinetic capabilities; energy storage and batteries; castings and forgings; and microelectronics. It also offered recommendations to grow the defense industrial base, including building domestic production capacity; updating acquisition policies; and engaging with partners and allies.

The White House said it also issued a capstone report providing an overview of the actions carried out over the past year to address supply chain vulnerabilities.