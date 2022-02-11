Vertosoft Named as New Government Partner for Udacity

Vertosoft announced a new partnership on Friday with Udacity, a company that is redefining the meaning of workplace development. With this new partnership Vertosoft will distribute Udacity’s talent transformation suite and digital competency platform to its federal network and highlight how the platform alleviates talent gaps within agencies.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen a consistent requirement for better digital workforce enablement platforms across all job roles and technology skillsets in the Public Sector”, said Josh Slattery, Vice President of Technology Sales at Vertosoft. “As a result of that growing need, I am very excited about our partnership with Udacity.

The Udacity platform allows Government Customers to do more than just scratch the surface on a given skillset or interest like so many other platforms in the market. Agencies will be able to provide an employee enablement program that consistently develops deep expertise for the skills needed today for the workforce of the future.”

Upskilling the Government workforce is a necessity right now and a consistent requirement that is highlighted by the Department of Defense and Civilian Agencies alike. Udacity’s Talent Transformation Suite helps Government Agencies discover the most relevant and in-demand technologies and provides a plan tailored to the unique needs of a specific agency.

This allows each agency to eliminate specific talent games and stay up to date on the latest trends in data science, machine learning, cloud, DevSecOps and so much more.

