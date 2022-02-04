US, Partners Conducting Unmanned, AI Tests at International Maritime Exercise 2022

The U.S. and its Middle Eastern partner nations are currently testing unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence algorithms in different training scenarios at the largest multinational naval and unmanned exercise in the region.

Over 80 unmanned systems from 10 participating countries were sent to the International Maritime Exercise 2022 to gather relevant insights that can be applied in future real-world operations, the U.S. Navy said Monday.

The exercise will also help inform the development of capabilities for command and control, mine countermeasures, sea control and maritime security operations.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the exercise commander, noted that IMX 2022, which involves over 9,000 personnel and 50 ships from more than 60 countries and international organizations, is an opportunity for partners to improve their capabilities, interoperability and maritime relationships.

The 18-day event is set to end on Feb. 17th.