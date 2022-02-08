Sohail Chaudhry: FDA Adopts User-Centric Approach in Digital Transformation

Sohail Chaudhry, the Food and Drug Administration’s acting chief technology officer, said the agency’s digital transformation plan is focusing on automation and user experience, Nextgov reported Monday.

He said the FDA will need to consistently test and adjust machine learning models as the agency adopts ML technology.

Chaudhry said he wants to ensure that users will not have much to worry about on how the digital transformation technologies are made and implemented.

The agency’s automation will span applications including language translation, handwriting recognition, content comprehension and dataset validation, the report noted.

The acting CTO noted that applying a user-friendly approach can promote the adoption of new information technology services across the FDA enterprise.