SMX Cloud President John Sankovich Discusses Trusted Partnerships, Innovation Strategies with Potomac Officers Club

John Sankovich , president of the cloud business at SMX , was featured recently in an Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club to discuss how he creates value for SMX customers, what drives his leadership style and why trusted partnerships across organizational ecosystems are integral to successful innovation. At SMX, formerly Smartronix, Sankovich helps customers become more agile through cloud managed solutions and consulting services.

In this excerpt from his interview, Sankovich highlights his company’s commitment to customer missions, evident through close collaboration and holistic innovation approaches:

“We see one of our primary missions as bringing innovation to our customers. We’ve heard from them repeatedly that it’s not about cloud or on premise, or one software platform versus another – it’s more about working with trusted partners to deliver outcomes with the greatest value to their mission. So our focus continues to be on innovation where we work together across a broad ecosystem to bring together the right tools into scalable, secure, compliant platforms that meet the requirements of today and can also be leveraged and adapted as those needs change and evolve in the future.

We often find one of the biggest challenges has nothing to do with technology but rather just making sure that we’re communicating effectively across all stakeholders and having a well-designed change management approach. We really encourage our customers and our organization to take a 360-degree view of innovation and change from all stakeholder perspectives and then keep an open communication dialogue for feedback so that everyone really buys in on the process and our mutual success.”

