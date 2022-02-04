SAIC Exec Gabe Camarillo Receives Senate Confirmation as U.S. Army Under Secretary

Gabe Camarillo , currently of SAIC and a former assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs, has been named under secretary of the U.S. Army.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Camarillo’s position in a session on the evening of Wednesday February 2, 2022, Camarillo announced in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve with our Soldiers and Army civilians in my second tour at the Pentagon. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” Camarillo wrote in the statement.

Camarillo has worked in senior-level military and defense-adjacent positions for over a decade. However, he began his career in the political arena, as a legislative assistant for House Rep. Calvin M. Dooley.

He then went on to work as an attorney for a number of years, before assuming a role as principal deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for the acquisition, logistics and technology department.

At SAIC, Camarillo entered as vice president of strategy and planning for the defense systems group and is now senior vice president of the company’s army business unit.

Under secretary is the second-highest-ranking civilian official in the Department of the Army and reports to the secretary of the Army. These two positions are considered the senior leaders of the U.S. Army, along with the Army chief of staff and vice chief of staff.

Camarillo will succeed Christopher Lowman in the position, who has been acting under secretary since January 20, 2021. President Biden nominated Camarillo for the position in July 2021.

In April 2021, Camarillo sat down for an interview with ExecutiveBiz that touched on new strategies in SAIC’s business unit , as well as making strides and modernization efforts for the service branch, among other topics.