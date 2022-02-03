OSTP Seeks Input to Inform Update to AI R&D Strategic Plan; Lynne Parker Quoted

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is soliciting input from interested stakeholders as it plans to revise a strategic plan to reflect and include updated priorities related to artificial intelligence research and development efforts.

OSTP is updating the National AI Research and Development Strategic Plan in accordance with the requirements of the National AI Initiative Act of 2020 that became law in January 2021 as part of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, according to a request for information published Wednesday.

Strategic aims under the 2019 strategic plan include making long-term investments in AI research, developing effective methods for human-AI collaboration and understanding and addressing the ethical, legal and societal implications of AI.

Interested stakeholders could suggest changes to the plan’s strategic aims and recommend AI R&D focus areas that could develop platforms to address equity, health care, climate changes and other societal issues.

OSTP will also welcome feedback on how AI research could help “address the underrepresentation of certain demographic groups in the AI workforce” and insights on strategic directions with regard to international cooperation on AI research.

“The pace of AI innovation today means that an AI R&D strategy from just a few years ago can rapidly become out of date,” said Lynne Parker, director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office.

“Establishing a regular cadence of updates to the AI R&D strategic plan will ensure that Federal investment priorities keep pace with the rapidly evolving technical environment and drive U.S. AI innovation to new heights,” Parker added.

Responses to the RFI are due March 4.