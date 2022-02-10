NTT DATA’s Doug Kelly Discusses Practical Innovation Implementation with Potomac Officers Club

Doug Kelly , vice president of federal health and civilian sales for NTT DATA , participated recently in an exclusive Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club to talk about the importance of adaptability through uncertainty, his teamwork-driven approach to leadership and his thoughts on streamlining procurements across the federal landscape. Kelly has previously led federal healthcare practices for Accenture, CSRA and KPMG, among other organizations.

In this excerpt from the interview, Kelly discusses the critical need for practical application development and implementation governance going forward as organizations continue to innovate at the speed of change:

“Historically, the government has spearheaded many innovations that are in use today, from barcodes, to wind turbines, to the internet. But funding innovation is very different from developing practical applications and implementing innovation. Industry has historically provided this skill in the federal setting, in close coordination with forward-looking government agencies. At times, our collective zeal to rapidly implement an emerging technology leads us to under-emphasize the people and process dimensions of delivery success. There’s nothing groundbreaking about organizational change management, but its utility has never been greater.

For example, agile development’s incremental value delivery hinges upon intentional, timely communication and consistent expectation management. I think our clients are starting to re-emphasize this discipline via contracting. For example, in the past year, I’ve seen multiple civilian clients invest time and funds in procuring smaller organizational change management contracts that complement larger technology-centric efforts.”

