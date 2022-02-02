Noblis Taps Bowhead to Market RunAcquisitions Program, Streamline Transactions; SVP Mile Corrigan Quoted

Science, technology and strategy services company Noblis has chosen Bowhead Cybersecurity Solutions to market its RunAcquisitions program.

The company announced Wednesday that Bowhead, which specializes in cyber technology within a stable of technical and professional services, will be a licensed reseller for the government transaction software.

“Bowhead has a strong presence within the federal government and specifically within the Department of Defense. This agreement will help significantly expand our presence and mission impacts in that area,” said Mile Corrigan , senior vice president of Noblis.

RunAcquisitions operates by facilitating interactions between vendor and government parties throughout the acquisition timeline. It guides users from application submission to task order close-out, striving to make the process more efficient while processing both smaller and governmentwide contracts.

The software also aims to be customizable based on a given contract and agency’s needs as well as delegate workloads to certain participants.

Mike Hundley , senior vice president of UIC Government Services, an organization of which Bowhead is a member, said Noblis and Bowhead were already collaborating to bring the product to customers prior to the deal. Hundley says the deal cements a fruitful partnership.

ExecutiveBiz recently conducted an interview with Mile Corrigan, where she discussed IT modernization efforts , her goals at Noblis and the launch of the company’s latest program, RunGrants.

In the interview, Corrigan said, “we’re also working to develop smart product integrations that meet the speed, scale and mission requirements at both the agency and enterprise level. Ultimately, Noblis’ objective is for our customers to feel like they hit the ‘easy’ button when working with us.”

This statement of purpose speaks to Noblis’ intentions with a program like RunAcquisitions.