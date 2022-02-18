NOAA Releases Commercial Space Object Tracking Sources Sought Notice

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Commerce is looking for commercial sensors and tracking technologies that can be used to monitor objects orbiting Earth.

OSC plans to tap private companies to support the development of an open architecture data repository to provide commercial space situational awareness and fill in gaps in the government’s object-tracking capabilities, according to a sources sought notice on SAM.gov.

The office is particularly interested in technologies to track objects in Earth’s southern atmosphere, refine orbit estimates of priority spacecraft and follow calibration satellites within a timeframe between 2022 and 2030.

OSC will accept responses from the industry until March 21.